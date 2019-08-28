SECTIONS
Will this country let Israelis, LGBTQ attend World Cup?

Would not issue visas to 'its enemies'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2019 at 10:44pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A damning new report obtained by Fox News exposes discrimination by Qatar’s Islamist regime targeting Israelis, Egyptians and LGBTQ people ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Gulf monarchy.

The report raises serious questions about whether Qatar can comply with the Code of Ethics of FIFA, the international soccer association that governs the world’s biggest single-event sporting competition, held every four years.

Cornerstone Global Associates, a prominent British consulting company, noted in its 12-page report, “FIFA World Cup 2022: Reputational risk and sponsorship,” that “banning fans based on a nationality is a clear breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

Read the full story ›

Recently Posted

