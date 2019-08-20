Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

This is not as easy as it looks. Pass this along to anyone 50 or older, or anyone who could benefit from a little exercise.

The older we get, the more important it is to incorporate exercise into our daily routine. This is necessary to maintain cardiovascular health and maintain muscle mass.

You might want to start this workout routine slowly, then do more repetitions as you build stamina.

Of course, always consult your doctor before starting any exercise program.

Now scroll down.

Now scroll up. That’s enough for the first day. Great job. Have a glass of wine.