You can now spend up to 5 years in jail for lying on your resume

(Business Tech) The new National Qualifications Framework Amendment Act aims to prevent South African individuals from misrepresenting their qualifications.

The news laws, recently signed by president Cyril Ramaphosa now allow for the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) to establish and maintain separate registers for professional designations, misrepresented qualifications and fraudulent qualifications.

In addition to these new registers – which will effectively ‘name and shame’ individuals who had been found to be holding fraudulent qualifications – the act also introduces harsh consequences for those who are caught lying about their achievements.

