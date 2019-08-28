Your tattoo 'leaking metal into your lymph nodes'

(NEW YORK POST) -- Sick lymph nodes, bruh! Turns out your tattoo artist gave you more than ink.

New research has revealed that nanoparticles from tattoo needles are traveling to the body’s lymph nodes — a possible explanation for some allergic reactions to tramp stamps, cutesy calf ribbons and inspirational quotes.

Initial research in 2017 showed that pigments leak from the tattoo site and amass in the body’s lymph nodes. But the new study into the phenomenon has ID'd chromium and nickel particles migrating the same way, according to the journal Particle and Fibre Toxicology.

