1 in 8 Americans: Moving more stressful than jail!

(STUDY FINDS) -- NEW YORK — We all know that moving is stressful. From packing all of our worldly possessions into boxes to planning out our new home’s layout, moving is almost always a difficult job that leads to some extra stress. However, a new survey of 2,000 Americans has revealed that many people consider moving to be among the most stressful situations they can imagine — even more so than spending a week in jail!

The survey, commissioned by the storage company Life Storage, asked participants to compare the stress of moving with other, highly stressful situations. Surprisingly, 13% of survey respondents — about one in eight — said that moving is more stressful than a week in jail. Another 27% said it’s more stressful than a job interview, and 23% said it is more stressful than planning a wedding.

