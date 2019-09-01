1 fewer Walmart customer

As a rule, I don't call for mass boycotts. You'll never see me on social media calling out some business I feel has somehow wronged me and soliciting others to protest or stop patronizing XYZ Inc.

But I'm making an exception in the case of Walmart.

Normally, I just don't feel that strongly about these types of things. Businesses I choose to patronize is personal, and my idea of a boycott is to just halt my patronage – either permanently or until the store or chain in question rectifies the situation to my satisfaction.

Last year, because of Target stores' new "trans policy," which allows men who dress up as women to use the women's changing rooms, I decided never to darken the door of another Target. I thought it ridiculous for a major chain store to cave to a radical fringe element that encompasses a fraction of a fraction of our population. That, and the whole transgender thing is crock.

But Target is a private company, and if its powers-that-be decide to kowtow to every whacky group out there, it's their decision.

I may have shared my decision of a personal Target boycott online, but I didn't encourage others to join in. As we know, many did anyway. For me personally, it was no big loss, as I rarely ventured into a Target store.

However, when an individual or company starts messing about with our Constitution, that's entirely different. When they lose the courage to stand up to leftist radicals and instead throw-in with them, then I'm done.

Walmart played a major role in bringing China out of the Stone Age and transforming that nation into a superpower. As an American, I'm not thrilled with that, but as a consumer, I live with it.

But despite the origin of many of their products, Walmart has always been known as "the" American superstore for the blue-collar worker. It was a place, particularly more recently, to one-stop-shop for almost everything – from electronics to clothing, from tires to toasters, to ammunition and even groceries. For regular folk, there really isn't much they don't have. I've purchased pistol and shotgun ammo at my local Walmart.

But no more. And now worse, a good guy with a gun will no longer be allowed in.

Walmart has decided to cave to the leftist scaremongers, and its CEO, Doug McMillon, has bought, hook, line and sinker, virtually every leftist talking point.

He has mandated the discontinuation of all handgun sales, all handgun ammunition, "military style" rifles, rifle ammunition and, of course, the dreaded and wholly indefinable "high capacity" magazine. I say indefinable because whatever the "capacity" number they choose is entirely arbitrary. But the point isn't to make sense, as long as it pleases the leftists.

In his press release, McMillon, doing his best impression of teen weenie David Hogg, called on the "nation's leaders to move forward and strengthen background checks and to remove weapons from those who have been determined to pose an imminent danger. … Today, I'm sending letters to the White House and the Congressional leadership that call for action on these common-sense measures."

I supposed, as virtue signalers do, by just calling something that's vague, "common sense," it somehow makes it OK. Because who could object to something that is common sense?

To be clear, this call for a boycott has nothing to do with purchasing weapons or ammo. It's a statement against the shortsightedness of these corporate titans, who are becoming afraid of the own shadows.

It's what we conservatives have been harping on for decades. It's compromise with the left, which must be avoided. You cannot give an inch when dealing with the left, because they have zero interest in compromise with us. It's like dealing with a terrorist whose idea of compromise is agreeing to kill you last.

And in a way, this is exactly what has happened. As the left has mercilessly hammered on the NRA, gun manufacturers and dealers, good ole Walmart just went on selling guns and ammo. Now, due to a single incident of pure happenstance – the El Paso shooter didn't target Walmart specifically – CEO McMillon has thrown his gun-owning, Second Amendment loving clientele under the bus, in hopes of preserving his precious bottom line – as if leftists are now going to start shopping at Walmart.

When will we all learn what Rush Limbaugh has been preaching for as long as I've been listening to him? The left cannot be compromised with. They, and their ideas, must be defeated – period.

Unfortunately, very few corporations have the backbone to withstand the left's onslaught. Or maybe they look at how Trump is abused and lied about in the press and say, "I don't want to be treated like that guy."

Whatever the reason, now that McMillon has set the precedent of caving to the left, I hope he doesn't think Walmart is now safe. How long will it be before they find something else "offensive" in his stores?

In any event, I'm done with Walmart and hope that many others feel the same way.