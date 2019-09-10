$10 million offered to recreate origin of information

(DAILY CALLER) -- How did we go from a warm pond of primordial soup and a lightning strike billions of years ago to an organic coding system that’s better than any program we have in running in the world’s best supercomputers today?

For the answer to that question, a group of investors is willing to pay up to $10 million. The investors ask scientists, professors, academics, scholars, engineers, programmers — or frankly anyone who can answer the question — how do chemicals get code without an intelligent designer?

The prize, detailed on the HeroX crowdsourcing platform, was first announced at Arizona State University in 2017, and at the time was set at $5 million. On May 31 at London’s Royal Society, investors upped the ante to $10 million. To date, the question remains unsolved, said Perry Marshall, who heads up the challenge.

Read the full story ›