10 reasons Obama was our worst president

After graduating from Cleveland State University, I began working at the AFL–CIO headquarters across from the White House. Immediately they had me study the labor movement so I could accurately learn its history.

Because "Civics" isn't taught in our public schools anymore, with '60s liberals and radicals dominating academia, it's no surprise that college students do not receive an accurate picture of America's rich history. Communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin said, "If you can separate people from their history, they are easily persuaded."

The brutal reality: Students are propagandized with a skewed view of America and ignorant of the lives and accomplishments of our truly great presidents. It's also no surprise that a recent poll of college students ranked Barack Obama as the "Greatest President in American History." He had twice the votes of George Washington, while Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan, John F. Kennedy and even FDR were way back in the pack!

Loch Ness Monster hoax

In the 1930s, with the depression devastating economies everywhere, some unscrupulous manipulators in Scotland concocted a storyline to attract tourists. A claim that they'd seen a "Loch Ness Monster" brought scores of gullible people to their locality. Scientists repeatedly discredited the mysterious behemoth as a hoax with no basis in reality, yet millions were deceived for decades.

Likewise, the claims that former President Obama deserves the illustrious gold medal and prominence in the "Parthenon of Presidential Preeminence" is an indictment on how far we've plummeted in the education of easily persuaded youth. Because Scripture tells us, "Give honor to whom honor is due" (Romans 13:7), let's wade in with an objective assessment based on facts (not feelings or infatuation).

Multitudes maintain Barack Obama was not just the worst president in recent history, he was the worst president in the entire history of our nation. Time clouds memories, so let's stay focused on what Jesus called "fruit" in a person's life. Let's objectively examine his record.

10 reasons Obama was the worst

While I prayed for President Obama each day and recognized his God-given charismatic gifting and apparently healthy family life, from a biblically informed perspective there are 10 reasons for the unfavorable ranking.

1. Launching what he called his "fundamental transformation of America," Obama presented himself as an authentic Christian, yet his life revealed a counterfeit convert, bringing reproach to the cause of Christ worldwide. Jesus taught seven distinguishing marks of a genuine Christian and the former president failed here dramatically. Jesus said, "Every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit" (Matthew 7:17).

Examining the beliefs, policies and character of Barack Obama reveals a compromising man, not living according to biblical teachings in numerous consequential areas. He led millions to follow his wayward paths and, like all of us, will one day give an account to God.

2. As a candidate, Obama revealed his lack of character when, according to his chief adviser, David Axelrod, outright lied when he assured Americans of his conviction on the sanctity of marriage as only between a man and a woman, then once elected, pivoted to endorse homosexual marriage and said his finest moment of 2015 was celebrating the SCOTUS ruling as he lit up the White House in rainbow colors. He emphatically and unapologetically gave hearty approbation to what Scripture calls "unnatural," "shameful," "immoral" and "dishonorable" (Romans 1:24-32).

3. Upon election, he became a staunch proponent and defender of both the dismemberment of unborn babies in abortion plus endorsed financial support for Planned Parenthood, which executes nearly 900 children daily. He pronounced "God bless you!" on Planned Parenthood at their convention, shocking the sensibilities of tens of millions of pro-life Americans.

4. He pledged to bring us out of the recession and reduce the national debt one-half by the time he ended his first term in office, but again deceived the nation by doubling it from $10 trillion to $20 trillion by his lack of leadership, reckless spending and seducing the masses with voter-enticing entitlements (sound familiar?). Forty-seven percent of America's debt was accumulated during his eight years in office as he aligned with the Democratic Party in fostering a permanent underclass of dependent people who would vote its way.

5. He promised affordable health care for everyone and promoted it with what was rightly called "the biggest lie of the decade": "You can keep your doctor, and you'll save $2,500 yearly!" As foretold, premiums and deductibles skyrocketed as Obamacare imploded, revealing it wasn't affordable but a debacle driving us toward socialized medicine. Radical socialist presidential candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders continue this insidious "pied piper" tune.

6. He jeopardized national security by refusing to identify or even mention radical Islamic jihadism, even recklessly goading them as a "JV squad," which was "being contained" while they laughed and advanced their terrorism worldwide. He irresponsibly cut strategic missile-defense programs now being restored in light of Iran and North Korea's defiant nuclear threats. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich declared in disgust that Obama was the "greatest threat to national security ever in the Oval Office."

7. He repeatedly acted in a lawless fashion regarding drug enforcement, illegal immigration and religious liberty issues, setting an appalling example replicated in cities throughout America. Imagine this brutal reality – we now have over 300 lawless "sanctuary cities" in America spawned by his disregard for the rule of law! In addition, Obama's repeated, uncalled for, insensitive remarks denigrating police officers engendered suspicion and disrespect for law enforcement and encouraged left-wing radicals to act defiantly.

8. His aggressive advocacy of the LGBTQ agenda brought devastation to the traditional family as he endorsed gay marriage, promoted transgenderism, celebrated the homosexual lifestyle by affirming people "coming out" and appointed unprecedented numbers of gay proponents to government and military positions. His policy instructing the military to recruit transgenders is only one example of his initiatives promoting what's been labeled the "gayification" of our U.S. Armed Forces.

9. He refused to heed the counsel of our military experts regarding withdrawal timetables and strategic initiatives in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Libya, which led to the slaughter of tens of thousands of people, destruction of holy sites that can never be restored and created a vacuum that birthed ISIS in addition to engendering the catastrophic refugee crisis. Young people may be clueless to this irresponsible activity, but scores of people in these countries were devastated, and families were destroyed.

I remember a "60 Minutes" report featuring a Christian leader in Iraq tearfully saying, "The United States walked away, and now ISIS is a cancer that has come to kill and destroy. It's a cleansing of Christianity!" Former President Barack Obama is directly responsible for the carnage and destruction.

10. He alienated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly and jeopardized the future of Israel, one of our strongest allies, in recklessly granting billions to Iran with the empty assurance they would not proceed in developing the nuclear weapon they continue to build to "wipe Israel off the map." Thank God our current president has rectified the situation and restored the relationship.

Here's the Deal: In spite of seriously misled students, a fawning liberal media and "progressives" committed to Obama's socialistic and secularistic "fundamental transformation of America," millions of patriotic Americans have recognized the astronomical consequences of Obama's leadership. Loving God, our families and this great nation, we pray for our political leaders asking God to reverse the trajectory Obama initiated. Post this commentary and pass it along to educate those you influence.