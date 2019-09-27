120 mph chase ends after Tesla patrol-car battery runs low

(TIME) A Bay Area police officer was forced to end a high-speed car chase when the battery of his Tesla patrol car ran low, a Fremont Police Department official confirmed.

According to the dispatch providers blog, at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 21 the Fremont Police Department patrol vehicle spotted a Toyota Avalon that had been involved in a previous pursuit and had a “seizure order” on file. Audio of the dispatch from the officer was also posted to Broadcastify.

After the officer activated his siren the vehicle fled, triggering the officer to call for backup. According to the blog, the Tesla patrol car engaged in a chase that reached speeds of up to 120 mph before the officer signaled that his patrol car was in trouble.

