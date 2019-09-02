SECTIONS
2nd deadly home invasion in 24 hours leaves intruder dead

Homeowners in both crimes shot, killed invaders

WND News Services
Published September 13, 2019 at 6:25pm
(WRAL) Fayetteville police reported a home invasion Thursday evening that left one intruder dead and another at large after being shot by the homeowner. It comes less than 24 hours after another home invasion in the county.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of Lands End Road around 6:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting. They said two men forced open the front door to the home. One of them was armed with a gun. The homeowner got his gun and exchanged gunfire with the two men.

Police found a man whom they believe to be one of the intruders with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. A second man fled the house and is still being sought.

