3 states cancel Republican primaries

All GOP delegates will be committed to Trump

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2019 at 4:13pm
(CBS NEWS) -- The Republican parties in South Carolina and Nevada announced Saturday that they would not be holding their presidential nominating contests in 2020, and all Republican delegates will be committed to President Trump.

They join the Kansas Republican Party, which confirmed on Friday that it will not hold its caucuses in 2020.

States have until October to submit their delegate selection rules to the Republican National Committee, and several more state Republican parties could vote to cancel their nominating contests before the deadline.

