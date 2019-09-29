3,000 consumer complaints hit Facebook in 2 months

The problems that Facebook is causing consumers are a long way from resolved.

That's the message from the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a prominent privacy organization that has informed House Appropriations Committee members in advance of a Federal Trade Commission hearing of 3,000 new consumer complaints in just the last two months.

The organization long has battled Facebook's profiting from private information.

EPIC has obtained documentation of the 3,000 additional complaints filed against Facebook.

Through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, EPIC has obtained thousands of new consumer complaints, the organization said.

"The most recent documents, released to EPIC, follow the commission's proposed $5 billion settlement in July. Among the complaints uncovered by EPIC are those from consumer groups and members of Congress."

EPIC formally has challenged the fine proposed by the federal government against Facebook.

"The FTC is simply ignoring thousands of consumer privacy complaints about Facebook's ongoing business practices," EPIC told the congressional committee.

It has suggested the committee support creation of a U.S. Data Protection Agency, because the Federal Trade Commission "may help consumers with broken toasters, but the FTC is not an effective data protection agency."

WND reported in July EPIC was arguing that the proposed $5 billion fine was insufficient.

The settlement was proposed between the FTC and Facebook over alleged abuse of consumers' information.

The complaints included the company's Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which users' private information ended up in the hands of a private company.

At the time, EPIC filed a motion to intervene in the case.

At that time, it was confirmed that the deal would "cancel" more than 26,000 consumer complaints against the company.

The privacy group has been seeking, for several years, orders that would "require Facebook to restore the privacy settings of users, give users access to all of the data that Facebook keeps about them, stop making facial recognition profiles without users' consent, make the results of the government privacy audits public, and stop secretly tracking users across the web."

The settlement is intended to resolve a consent order the FTC filed against Facebook in 2012, which was based on complaints filed by EPIC several years earlier.

It was prompted by Facebook changing its program code so that the personal information of users, such as the names of friends and private photos, were available to Facebook to use for its commercial benefit.

That was followed by numerous other methods of monetizing user information.

Other complaints against Facebook followed.

Facebook's Cambridge scandal centered on the alleged disclosure of the personal data of 50 million Americans to the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica – reportedly in violation of the FTC orders that had been issued."

Another privacy organization, the Electronic Frontier Foundation, previously said the settlement was "grossly inadequate to the task of protecting the privacy of technology users from Facebook's surveillance-based system of social networking."

The group noted the deal "does not limit how Facebook collects, uses, and shares the personal information of its users."

In April, EPIC said it learned there were 8,391 complaints against Facebook in 2018, 7,245 in 2017, 4,512 in 2016, 1,755 in 2015 and 1,860 in 2014.

Additionally, WND reported a Facebook insider confirmed the social-media giant discriminates against conservatives through software manipulation, using "special features" to "deboost" traffic, especially near elections.

The former employee now works with James O'Keefe's Project Veritas, which released a video of her testimony.