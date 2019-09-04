All 4 'extremely dangerous' escaped inmates captured

(NEWSER) – Four inmates described as "extremely dangerous" escaped from a county jail in Ohio early Sunday after overpowering two female guards, authorities say, but all four have since been recaptured, nearly 400 miles away, per WCHS. The Gallia County Sheriff's Office says Brynn Martin, 40; Christopher M. Clemente, 24; Troy R. McDaniel Jr., 30; and Lawrence R. Lee III, 29, fashioned a shank and forced open a security door at the Gallia County Jail in Gallipolis just after midnight Sunday before stealing the keys to one of the guards' vehicles, NBC reports. The sheriff's office says the men had help from at least one person on the outside, reports NBC. The men drove the guard's vehicle about a block away, where another vehicle was waiting for them, the sheriff's office says. That vehicle was found abandoned in Pennsylvania.

"At approximately 2 am on Monday ... investigators were able to develop information which has led to the successful apprehension of three of the four males who escaped custody from the Gallia County Jail," reads an announcement on the Gallia County Sheriff's Facebook page, noting Martin, Clemente, and McDaniel were taken back into custody in Cary, NC. Lee was believed to have been with the others at the time of their arrests but got away, per CBS News. Hours later, he too was recaptured in Durham, NC, CNN reports. The men have previous convictions including assault, domestic violence, and burglary. Sheriff Matt Champlin says the two corrections officers were not seriously injured during the escape. He says the women were overseeing the male prisoners because two male guards had called in sick.

