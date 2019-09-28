SECTIONS
58% of tree species indigenous to Europe face extinction

Diseases, pests and human activities put many at risk

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2019 at 11:43pm
(CNN) More than half of Europe's endemic trees -- species that are only found in the region -- are at risk of extinction because of diseases, pests and human activities, a conservation organization based in Geneva has said.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Friday released its findings as part of its newly published European Red List of Trees.

While the European Red List had already assessed 15,000 species, including vertebrates, freshwater molluscs and trees, the latest study focused on the dangers to lesser-known species.

