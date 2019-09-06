SECTIONS
6.2 million Americans off food stamps under Trump

Enrollment reached highest point in U.S. history under Obama

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2019 at 9:34pm
(BREITBART) -- More than 6.2 million individuals dropped off food stamps since President Donald Trump completed his first full month in office, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The most recent USDA data shows that 6,268,285 individuals discontinued their participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)— the program in charge of food stamps— since February 2017 when Trump finished his first month as president.

Individual and household food stamp participation has consistently declined since 2013 back when the Obama administration was in power and enrollment in the program reached its highest point in U.S. history.

WND News Services
