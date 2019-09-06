SECTIONS
Diversions Money U.S. World
Print

6 tips for scoring house-sitting gigs to let you travel the world

'It's enabled us to live in places we never dreamed we would get to in our lifetime'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2019 at 10:35pm
Print

(WASHINGTON POST) -- In the past four years, Toni and Peter Farmer have visited France, England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Switzerland and Australia, as well as a number of cities in the United States. For the most part, they haven’t paid a dime for accommodations. That’s because the two decided, in their retirement, to become house-sitters.

They travel to the home using their own money, then care for the property – and, often, pets – in exchange for the stay. “It’s enabled us to live in places we never dreamed we would get to in our lifetime, just because of the cost, and actually experience living in a culture which is not ours,” Peter says.

In 2015, the couple signed up on the site Housecarers.com, which is a matching site where homeowners around the world can find house-sitter, who pay a US$50 annual fee. “By the time we wrote our profile and published it, we joined four house-sitting networks,” Toni says. It didn’t take long to fill their schedule with commitments across Europe.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Christian mom hacked to death with ax in front of daughter, 3
6 tips for scoring house-sitting gigs to let you travel the world
Whistleblower now under federal protection
Video: 'Drunk' school-bus driver screams at students
Driver 'kills man for looking at him at red light'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×