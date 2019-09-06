6 tips for scoring house-sitting gigs to let you travel the world

(WASHINGTON POST) -- In the past four years, Toni and Peter Farmer have visited France, England, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Switzerland and Australia, as well as a number of cities in the United States. For the most part, they haven’t paid a dime for accommodations. That’s because the two decided, in their retirement, to become house-sitters.

They travel to the home using their own money, then care for the property – and, often, pets – in exchange for the stay. “It’s enabled us to live in places we never dreamed we would get to in our lifetime, just because of the cost, and actually experience living in a culture which is not ours,” Peter says.

In 2015, the couple signed up on the site Housecarers.com, which is a matching site where homeowners around the world can find house-sitter, who pay a US$50 annual fee. “By the time we wrote our profile and published it, we joined four house-sitting networks,” Toni says. It didn’t take long to fill their schedule with commitments across Europe.

