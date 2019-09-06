SECTIONS
6-year-old girl beaten into coma for faith in Jesus

Family gets mocked, tied with ropes, dragged over rocky ground

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2019 at 1:25pm
(CHRISTIAN POST) -- A 6-year-old Christian girl and her parents were brutally beaten and dragged out of their village in Northern Vietnam because of their conversion to Christianity, Open Doors UK reports.

The family of three was forced out of their home and dragged over rocks to the entrance of the village after sustaining beatings that left the young girl in a coma for a month.

Open Doors, an organization that serves persecuted Christians worldwide, said earlier this week that the 6-year-old girl has regained consciousness but doesn't recall what happened to her and isn't able to recognize her parents.

Read the full story ›

