(NDTV) A 74-year-old woman has become the oldest-ever to give birth after she delivered twins at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur town on Thursday, doctors have said.

Mangayamma, who conceived through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) process, delivered twin babies at Ahalya Nursing Home here.

A team comprising four doctors performed the caesarean operation.

