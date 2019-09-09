9/11, Building 7 and the neocons' wars

Over the years many have questioned what really happened during the 9/11 World Trade Center attack in New York in 2001, when al-Qaida-linked Islamists hijacked airplanes and performed suicide attacks. What happened with World Trade Center Building 7 has remained a mystery, as no planes were flown into this building, yet it collapsed just like the two airplane-attacked highrises.

The University of Alaska recently presented the findings from a four-year investigation into what happened to Building 7. This is, remarkably enough, the first ever scientific investigation of how the building collapsed. A forensic investigation was never performed, and the only official explanation was the 9/11 Commission Report, which basically told the government's version. The research team from the University of Alaska and Nanjing University found that fire did not cause the collapse, but a near simultaneously collapse of every column in the building. Read pre-planted explosives.

The 9/11 Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District stated, at the time, that pre-planted explosives was the main driver for the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings. They hoped an investigation into the matter would shed light. It never came.

One of America's leading political economists and a regular guest at The Herland Report TV, Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, states: "Notice three things: 1) it has taken 18 years to get a real investigation of the destruction of a building blamed on Muslim terrorists; 2) the only way "near-simultaneous failure of every column in the building" can occur is through controlled demolition; 3) this remarkable finding is not reported in the media." Who benefits from that?

Sept. 11 sparked the beginning of the coordinated "War on Terror." The Middle East has since experienced an American military, economic and political offensive and interference on a scale that has brought down nation after nation in that region: Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Somalia to mention some. It has cost the U.S. taxpayers billions and highly contributed to the skyrocketing federal debt. It has also created some unbelievable amount of hatred against Americans and the United States all over the world. Those on the receiving end of the military bombardment have seen millions of lives lost, tens of millions refugees, and Syria alone has been the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.

It can be argued that the Muslim world has become enemy No. 1 in the West. It would hardly have happened were it not for the wealth of natural resources in the region and the globalist desire to control these.

It would neither have been possible without the massive aid of mainstream media, which over the past years have focused endlessly on Islamic extremism, al-Qaida, ISIS and militants of various sorts. This has created horror in the general public, to the point of supporting almost any military action. Also, post-9/11 the West has seen a flood of terrorist attacks, causing regular citizens to fear Muslims in general.

To top it off, the illegal mass migration into Europe from Libya and Turkey has further destabilized the European continent, causing citizens to rage over Europe's lenient and mild way of handling the flow of lawbreaking immigrants. And, whoever among indigenous Europeans that demand justice is instantly labeled a racist.

The militant, radical Islam ideology is as self-destructive to the Muslim world as it is bad as a strategy in the long run. Yet, it has been remarkably efficient in destabilizing the whole Middle East and has caused growing racial tensions in Europe. The brutally autocratic systems in the Mideast should have done much more to stop it, but they hardly open up for any kind of free speech, with secret police constantly monitoring the population, corruption and tribalism dividing the citizens and divisive religious factions battling each other.

This has made it easy for outside forces to meddle in internal affairs, split and conquer. It is often just a question of who pays whom – and you've got yourself an ally. The Libya war in 2011, for one, would not have been possible without exile Libyans' anti-Gadhafi collaboration with France. Hundreds of millions have since been lost from the Libyan sovereign wealth fund, the Investment Authority.

US four-star Gen. Wesley Clark, hero from the Balkan wars, famously spoke about his shock when discovering that taking down nations was the neocon plan at the Pentagon post-9/11. It is no news that to divide and rule has always been a strategy of the ruling elite.