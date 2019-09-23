900,000 suffering: 'We need all the help we can get. Now'

(KYODO) -- The number of Indonesians suffering respiratory problems caused by smoke from forest and peatland fires blanketing parts of Borneo and Sumatra in the past few months has nearly reached 900,000, according to the authorities.

Data released late on Friday by the Crisis Mitigation Centre of the Ministry of Health showed that a total of 885,026 people have been suffering from acute respiratory infections.

Of the total, 291,807 cases were recorded in South Sumatra Province and 268,591 cases in Riau Province, both on Sumatra, followed by West Kalimantan Province on Borneo with 163,662 cases.

