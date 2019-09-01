(Post-publishing note from the Norrises: Last night after I already completed this column,"A force more powerful than a hurricane," Gena and I heard about another barbaric shooting in West Texas that took the life of seven precious souls as well as injuring 22 others. What a tragedy! Our hearts are broken and our prayers go out to our fellow Texans and the victims, families and friends. The heart of this column even addresses – maybe providentially – the best weapon to eliminate such evil from our planet, too.)

The whole country and news media is rightly on edge watching where Hurricane Dorian will hit and with what force. We can debate all day long the disastrous effects of a Category 3, 4 or 5 with its 100+mph winds, but if it's our home and town that Mother Nature was bearing down on, it's all bad news. And experts are saying that Hurricane Dorian could be more devastating than Andrew in 1992.

Many cities and whole islands have already been hit. Just few days ago, experts were estimating minimal damage from Dorian's wake. On Friday, the stakes increased as weather services estimated "the total damage and economic loss caused by Hurricane Dorian will be $18-20 billion." If the storm moves even slower than current expectations, that estimate could be exceeded.

AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers explained the $18-20 billion cost this way: "The estimate includes damage to homes and businesses, their contents and cars, as well as job and wage losses, infrastructure damage, costs to the Labor Day travel and tourism industry and [even] Disney World, as well as auxiliary business losses. Citrus crop and vegetable damages are likely to occur, as well as unexpected impacts such as possible tornadoes."

And who can truly assess or put a value on the loss of life and limb in addition to the material and consumer loss by the exodus of myriad visitors and tourists from the coastal areas of Florida, Georgia, and South and North Carolina that will have grave consequences far beyond Labor Day?

My wife, Gena, and I live in Texas, and we've seen first-hand the devastating effects of hurricanes like Irma, Harvey and Katrina. What is often overlooked is the threat of water contamination, especially with the added danger of storm-surge flooding That is why we were honored to donate water to victims of Harvey from our new C-Force Water Bottling Co.

Anyone who has ever been through a natural disaster – or had a loved one or friend who has – you know there's nothing easy about suffering through it or recovering from it. Depression can become one of your greatest foes. People even turn on God and blame Him. They ask, "Where was God when tragedy hit my home?"

I'm not a theologian, but I like the way our pastor said it: "No amount of theology or rational reasons can heal a broken heart. What we need to do in times of tragedy is be there for one another – to be the hands, feet and heart of God for others. We need to be God with skin on."

Where's God when a hurricane or tragedy hits home? He's inside of us, wanting to break out in love, mercy and generosity to help. As we debate topics like, "Where's God in the storm?" He's just wondering how we're going to love our neighbors, even when they're in Florida or beyond.

If you're at a distance, please donate to relief agencies like Franklin Graham's Samaritan Purse or Salvation Army, which will no doubt both have boots on the ground in Florida. If you're able to travel, consider volunteering your time in helping with one of these groups.

If you're local or know people in the hurricane zone – especially the elderly and handicapped, check on them that they have all the essentials. Keep it simple. Keep it practical.

FEMA actually gives a great emergency list for hurricane preparedness:

At a minimum, you should have these basic supplies:

Water: one gallon per person, per day (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (three -day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

Flashlight

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications (seven-day supply) and medical items

Multi-purpose tool, like a Swiss Army knife

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

Cell phone with charger

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash (ATMs might be inoperable)

Extra fuel for generator and car

Depending on your family's requirements, you may need to include: medical-care items, baby supplies, pet supplies and other things, such as extra car and house keys.

Additional supplies might include towels, plastic sheeting, duct tape, scissors and work gloves.

Resources that offer additional information on putting together emergency kits are online here and here.

If your life is safe, healthy and blessed, thank God for it. But remember, next time tragedy might be knocking on your door, and what you'll need most is a loving hand to help ("God with skin on"). So it is that we should be the helping hands to others in their times of crises. There's no greater unifier of people than being there for them in their difficulties.

Mother Teresa was right again: "Love is not patronizing and charity isn't about pity, it is about love. Charity and love are the same – with charity you give love, so don't just give money but reach out your hand instead."

Whether we're facing the torrents of nature or the evils of a human heart in another brutal shooting, the Good Book says it well: "Perfect love cast out all fear."

Love is a force more powerful than even a hurricane.