(INVESTORS BUSINESS DAILY) — Joe Biden remains the Democratic front-runner, but Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren jumped to within four points of the former vice president in September’s IBD/TIPP Poll.

Biden remained the surest choice in the 2020 election vs. President Donald Trump, with a 12-point advantage in a head-to-head matchup. Warren had a narrow 3-point edge.

Elizabeth Warren had the support of 24% of registered Democrats and independents who lean Democratic, up from 17% in August. Joe Biden’s support dipped to 28% from 30%.