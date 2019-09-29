Adam Carolla's helmet-free bike riding irks 'snowflake' generation

Author and talk-radio host Dennis Prager teams up with comedian Adam Carolla in the upcoming film "No Safe Spaces" to document the erosion of free-speech rights across America.

In a clip from the film exclusive to WND, Carolla illustrates the dramatic change in culture since his youth, making a case for riding a bicycle without a helmet.

"I rode a bike everywhere. Never with a helmet," says Carolla in a film that spotlights "micro-aggressions," "trigger warnings" and the shielding of students on college campuses from speech they might find offensive.

He found it interesting that though he crashed "all the time" when he was a kid, jumping and doing wheelies, he never hit his head.

"Because I didn't have protection," says Carolla, "it was all elbows and knees and rolling, and I actually learned how to fall."

WND asked the National Safety Council to weigh in on Carolla's argument.

"Any piece of sporting equipment with wheels isn't complete without a helmet," insisted spokeswoman Maureen Vogel.

"Good data help us make good decisions, and the data are clear: Helmets reduce the chances of severe brain trauma by 88%," she said.

"Asking our children to wear helmets does not coddle them or make them soft – it makes them safe."

Carolla responded to Vogel's comment.

"Helmets are fine but learning how to protect yourself is better," he said.

The film debuts in theaters nationwide Oct. 25.

Carolla is host of the world's No. 1 podcast, and Prager is known for his radio show, columns and PragerU, which itself has been the target of censorship for its politically incorrect views.

WND reported the film follows Prager and Carolla as they visit college campuses across the country and interview students and professors, comedians and commentators on the left and right. Some have been victims of censorship.

The film also features dramatic and comedic recreations of life-shaping moments in the lives of Prager and Carolla, including Prager's visit to the Soviet Union.

The film project began in 2017 with an Indiegogo campaign that raised $684,684.

"Entitled snowflakes on college campuses raging and screaming every time they encounter an idea they disagree with," the film's Indiegogo page said. "These stories might be somewhat amusing if they weren’t such a dangerous indication of what’s to come. Trigger warnings, micro-aggressions, the suppression of free speech, and other illogical ideas born on campuses are proliferating and spreading out into the real world.

"Today’s campus snowflake is tomorrow’s teacher, judge, or elected official," it said. "And if that doesn’t scare you, maybe you should reconsider. No matter where you live or what you do, if you don’t think they way they do, they will attempt to silence and punish you."

See the trailer: