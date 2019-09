(FOX NEWS) -- Haley Smith, a former “American Idol” contestant, died over the weekend after crashing her motorcycle in Maine.

The 26-year-old died early Saturday. Police said Smith was involved in a one-vehicle accident in Millinocket in which they suspect she failed to make a sharp turn along a residential road that junctions into a highway, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Police told the outlet Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

