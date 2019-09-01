SECTIONS
Diversions Money
Print

'American Pie' singer Don McLean 'spending fortune on girlfriend, 25'

'She was a big fan of mine and I fell for her'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2019 at 2:05pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- He's the man who gave us folk-rock classic "American Pie" back in 1971 — but Don McLean's new girlfriend wasn't even born when he released his number one hit.

Yet Paris Dylan, 25, is enjoying a fabulous lifestyle with her boyfriend — who is 48 years her senior — with the pair blowing $303,000 on holidays in the past year.

The pair met when Dylan, who previously worked as a Playboy model, was hired to manage 73-year-old McLean's social media accounts in early 2016, confirming their relationship months later with a cozy selfie.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×