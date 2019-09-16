SECTIONS
Politics U.S. World
Print

Americans 'trapped' in China by 'exit ban'

'They are desperate to come home'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2019 at 9:42pm
Print

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- Two young Americans, Victor and Cynthia Liu, are “trapped” in China, increasingly desperate and despondent because Chinese authorities have blocked them from leaving for more than a year.

“They are trapped. They are alone. They are desperate to come home,” David Pressman, the siblings’ New York-based lawyer, told USA TODAY. “They are literally breaking down.”

The Lius are subject to a so-called “exit ban”, and they’re not they only ones.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Teen hospitalized with holes in lungs after 3 months of vaping
UAW calls strike against GM for 1st time since financial crisis
Ron Paul: 'We're in biggest bond bubble in history'
Americans 'trapped' in China by 'exit ban'
Scientists decode baby talk
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×