America's largest black gun group is thriving

(CBS News) The country's largest and best known gun rights association, the NRA, is losing board members amid a spate of deadly mass shootings. But another, lesser-known gun organization is thriving: the National African American Gun Association, the largest minority gun group in the country.

The group was founded by Phillip Smith, who fondly remembers the first time he fired his 9 mm pistol at a gun range.

"I felt free," Smith said. "I had a chance to kind of have some power in my hands."

Smith formed the first chapter of the National African American Gun Association, or NAAGA, in Atlanta.

