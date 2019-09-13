SECTIONS
America's largest black gun group is thriving

'We're not monolithic in why we're all here. We have different reasons'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2019 at 11:49pm
(CBS News) The country's largest and best known gun rights association, the NRA, is losing board members amid a spate of deadly mass shootings. But another, lesser-known gun organization is thriving: the National African American Gun Association, the largest minority gun group in the country.

The group was founded by Phillip Smith, who fondly remembers the first time he fired his 9 mm pistol at a gun range.

"I felt free," Smith said. "I had a chance to kind of have some power in my hands."

Smith formed the first chapter of the National African American Gun Association, or NAAGA, in Atlanta.

