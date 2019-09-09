Another example of AOC's brilliant thinking

The "Infinite Monkey Theorum" is often referenced in popular culture. Promoted in the days of the typewriter, it suggests if such a device were placed in front of a hypothetical monkey to pound on for an infinite period of time, the animal eventually could produce the complete works of William Shakespeare. In other words, with limitless time, anything is possible. Mathematicians have even attempted to prove the theory. But Shakespeare need not worry, for a monkey's probability of success is so close to zero as to be deemed impossible.

While one might think it would take even a longer span of time for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) to utter an intelligent comment, the other day she came close to doing so. However, in typical AOC fashion, she failed to qualify it. Just like with her prediction earlier this year the world would end in 12 years, she falsely sought to fan the flames of fear among those listening.

Live-streaming her minions, AOC reported if climate change is not arrested, glaciers containing diseases tens of thousands of years old could be released into the environment.

The self-proclaimed global warming expert, who can never be criticized for her eloquence, in part alleged: "There are a lot of diseases that are frozen in some of these glaciers that scientists fear that there is a potential that a lot of diseases could escape these melted glaciers. Things that were frozen for thousands of years, and that they're going to get into our water, and that humans could contract them, and they're going to be diseases that are thousands of years old that have vectors that we are not prepared for, that we have never seen. Um … and so that's a concern. …"

To be fair, scientists do forewarndiseases have been trapped in ice and permafrost for thousands – maybe millions – of years, the melting of which can awaken long-dormant bacteria and viruses. Due to properties conducive to preserving microbes and viruses such as a lack of oxygen, cold temperatures and darkness, permafrost is a good refrigerator.

Obviously, throughout history, we have lived with bacteria and viruses such as the bubonic plague and smallpox. While we have developed antibiotics over the past century to fight various bacteria forms, some have proven resistant. And, we now know from tissue samples extracted from recently recovered remains of victims of the 1918 flu epidemic (which killed 21 million people worldwide) found in Alaska's frozen tundra, that that era experienced a flu type non-existent today, although similar to swine flu.

Preferring to instill fear in her followers rather than fully educate them, AOC failed to share what these same scientists also tell us: they downplay the threat. They report "most viruses are rapidly inactivated outside host cells due to light, desiccation or spontaneous biochemical degradation." Those lacking spores would also pose no threat. They advise us while the "risk from permafrost pathogens is inherently unknowable … (it) should not overly concern us."

Obviously eager to play her fear-mongering card, stirring up the most unlikely of possibilities to support her end-of-the-world scenario, AOC hides the truth.

Meanwhile, she demonstrates her hypocrisy: sounding an alarm about possibly non-existent pre-historic disease threats, she remains silent about the very real diseases to which Americans are being exposed today due to thousands of infected illegal immigrants streaming over our borders.

A prominent medical health attorney who has studied the illegal immigration issue has concluded our porous border poses a major public health threat. The concern is especially about increases of multiple drug-resistant tuberculosis, chagas disease, dengue fever, polio, mumps and hepatitis A, B, and C. The attorney noted, "Certain diseases that we thought we had vanquished years ago are coming back, and other diseases that we've never seen or rarely seen in America … are coming in now." The list even includes leprosy.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report flags this issue. One source notes "the biggest concern … is not that they're disease-ridden, but the fact they don't vaccinate. …" The report linked 84 percent of mumps cases to pre-custody exposure – meaning immigrants have been bringing the disease into the U.S.

AOC has made global warming and her outrageously expensive Green New Deal (GND) her "raison d'être." She recently gave her generation a pat-on-the-back claiming it, and not World War II's, is really America's greatest generation, as it is more "informed" and "willing to go to the streets."

With AOC representing a voice for that generation, one only wonders how well-informed she really is about committing trillions of dollars in funding to her GND. Two reasons AOC seems poorly informed are what recent scientific revelations tell us and, even if her belief was accurate, the minimal emissions impact GND would have globally.

Concerning the science, a pro-global warming researcher often touted is Dr. Michael Mann who co-authored a popular graph of temperature patterns used to sound the climate change alarm. When critics attacked his research, Mann sued. Things came to a head in 2017 when Mann committed contempt of court for refusing to hand over his research for "open court examination." A conflicting graph ("Ball's graph"), using public data to establish credibility, revealed Mann cherry-picked his data to make the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) disappear, needed to support his hotter 20th century theory. Bell's graph, however, accurately shows a drastically hotter MWP over modern day temperatures – despite all the hot air AOC has been blowing.

Another damning blow to AOC's global warming argument was most recently dealt by former President Barack Obama. He just purchased a $15 million beachfront vacation home on Martha's Vineyard which, by AOC's calculations, will be underwater by 2031. If Obama believed AOC's predictions, he clearly would not be getting a very good return on his money.

As greater minds than AOC's have determined, even if warranted, GND's impact would be minimal on global temperatures – clearly not a very good return on investment on our money.

A scientist who has devoted a great deal of time to the issue of zombie diseases returning to life notes, "there is now a non-zero probability that pathogenic microbes could be revived and infect us."

In other words, AOC followers need have the same worry Shakespeare need have that a monkey will type out his collective works.