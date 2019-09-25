Anti-abortion protests cost OB/GYN clinic $1.5M verdict in Georgia

(LAW.COM) For a period of years an OB/GYN who provided abortion services saw his Marietta, Georgia, clinic targeted by crowds of sign-waving, chanting protesters, and in 2012 his office was even hit by arsonists.

The office park association housing Dr. Daniel McBrayer Sr.’s Alpha OB/GYN Group complained to him, but his hiring of off-duty police officers to provide security and installing a security camera didn’t stop the protests, and in 2013 the association sued him, claiming he maintained a nuisance in violation of the association’s covenants.

On Friday, McBrayer—who retired and shuttered his clinic in 2015—was hit with a nearly $1.5 million judgment by a Cobb County, Georgia, jury, including more than $311,000 in attorney fees and expenses.