SECTIONS
Money World
Print

Argentina imposes capital controls

Citizens limited to dollar purchases of no more than $10,000 a month

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2019 at 9:59pm
Print

(BLOOMBERG) -- Argentina’s government imposed capital controls to halt a slump in foreign currency reserves and the peso that has pushed the country to the brink of default.

The central bank set a limit of 5 days for exporters to repatriate foreign currency, while institutions will need authorization of the bank to buy dollars in the foreign exchange market, except in the case of foreign trade, according to a statement from the bank. Individual Argentines will be limited to dollar purchases of no more than $10,000 a month.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Archaeologists find Emmaus where Jesus appeared?
Trump mocks Debra Messing for call to doxx fundraisers
Argentina imposes capital controls
'F****d up': Dems for prez react to Texas shooting
Debra Messing: Black support for Trump is 'mental illness'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×