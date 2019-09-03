SECTIONS
ATM inventor 'embarrassed' that wife has never used one

'Scared she would put her card in the machine and would never get it back'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2019 at 12:01pm
(FOX NEWS) -- It was a cool Friday afternoon in 1968 and businessman Donald Wetzel needed money to travel before the end of the weekend.

The then-40-year-old examined the long line snaking through the bank and out the door, the clock was etching close to 5 o’clock, and his agitation was only growing.

“So much of what they were doing was withdrawals, and it struck me as I was standing in line, that there ought to be a machine that could do that,” Wetzel, who is 90, told Fox News. “And something that didn’t need the bank to be open – customers could get money 24 hours, seven days a week. I thought it would be marketable, and it turns out it was.”

