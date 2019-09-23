Average gal enjoys only 25 minutes outside per day

(STUDY FINDS) — LONDON — During the hustle and bustle of our lives it can be hard to remember to spend some extended time outside. Now, a new survey of 2,000 British women illustrates just how little fresh air some of us are getting: the average woman only spends 25 minutes outside per day.

If that doesn’t seem bad enough, one in 10 only manage five or fewer minutes outside daily, according to the survey, which was commissioned by skincare company Liz Earle.

Results also show that a third of respondents blame their jobs on their lack of time outside, while 35% say that even when they’re home they are just “too exhausted” to step out for a bit. More than half admit that by the time the weekend arrives, they mostly want to stay home and relax. A quarter lament they simply have too many errands and chores to complete most weekends to enjoy time outside.