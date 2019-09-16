Ban on eating dogs, cats blocked in U.K.

'Culturally insensitive': It might offend Asian migrants

(SUMMIT NEWS) A legal ban on eating dogs and cats in the UK has been blocked over fears it might offend people from South-East Asian countries.

Yes, really.

After a bill was drawn up to make possession of dog or cat meat illegal in the UK, civil servants stepped in to halt the move.

Tory MP Giles Watling was later told that the main reason the Ministry of Justice blocked the bill was over fears it would be seen as “culturally insensitive” to dictate to other countries what they could eat, despite the fact that it would have no impact whatsoever on South-East Asian countries where dog and cat meat is consumed.

