BBC tells schoolchildren there are 'over 100' genders

Outrage: 'Noxious nonsense,' 'propagation of misinformation,'willfully warping their minds'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2019 at 6:26pm
(Breitbart) The British Broadcasting Company (BBC) tells primary schoolchildren that there are over 100 genders as part of its “Teach” video series, which has some concerned parents and observers up in arms.

“You know, there are so many gender identities,” declares the head teacher in response to child’s question. “We know that we have got male and female, but there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now.”

The video for schoolchildren aged 9-12 is part of nine new BBC Teach films produced as support material for the personal, social, and health education (PSHE) curriculum in UK schools.

