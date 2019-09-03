Belly dancing gets priority over mandatory Constitution

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- The University of South Carolina has continued to ignore an old state law mandating instruction in the nation’s founding documents, in favor of offering classes in belly-dancing and other subjects.

Students are offered courses on "Beginning Belly Dancing" and "Tailgating 101, "among others, as reported by the State.

While providing these courses, USC has failed to comply with state regulations regarding mandatory classes on “founding documents," and continues to resist attempts by state legislators to bring about compliance.

Read the full story ›