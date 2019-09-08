SECTIONS
Benny Hinn renounces his selling of God's blessings

Observers take wait-and-see approach to televangelist 'correcting' prosperity-gospel theology

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 7, 2019 at 8:12pm
(CHRISTIANITY TODAY) Benny Hinn says he is done with the prosperity gospel. But longtime observers are not ready to take his word on faith.

Hinn has been a leading proponent of prosperity gospel theology since the 1980s, teaching that God rewards active faith with health and wealth. But on September 2, during his 3-hour, 50-minute weekly broadcast, Hinn said he had changed.

“I am correcting my own theology and you need to all know it,” the televangelist told his studio audience and those watching online. “The blessings of God are not for sale. And miracles are not for sale. And prosperity is not for sale.”

Read the full story ›

