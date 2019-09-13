SECTIONS
Beto: 'Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47'

Politico analyst: 'This ain't a guy planning to run statewide in Texas'

Published September 12, 2019 at 11:45pm
(The Week) Beto O'Rourke is not mincing his words on gun control.

After seeing a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, the former congressman has become the loudest — and most expletive-laden — voice for gun control in the 2020 race. And when the topic came up at Thursday night's primary debate, O'Rourke gave a visceral case for why he's planning to institute mandatory assault weapon buybacks if elected.

When ABC News' David Muir on Thursday bluntly asked O'Rourke if he was "proposing taking away [Americans'] guns," O'Rourke responded "I am, if it's a weapon that was designed to kill people."

