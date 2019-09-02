SECTIONS
Beyond Meat uses climate change to sell fake-meat substitutes

'They also have 5 times more of a footprint than a bean patty'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2019 at 11:10am
(CNBC) -- As concerns mount over the dangers of a rapidly warming planet, upstart food companies are targeting a major climate-damaging food: beef.

Beyond Meat and its privately held rival Impossible Foods have recently grabbed headlines and fast-food deals for their plant-based burgers that imitate the taste of beef.

They’ve also turned the environmental benefits of abstaining from meat into a key marketing tool for their products — drawing some skepticism from environmental researchers who say plant diets are healthier and less carbon emitting than producing processed plant-based products.

