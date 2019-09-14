SECTIONS
Bibi fights for political life in Israeli election

'A Likud victory is possible but it's hanging by a thread'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2019 at 10:58pm
(REUTERS) Twenty years after Benjamin Netanyahu’s first term as Israel’s prime minister ended, the man hailed by supporters as “King Bibi” is again fighting for his political survival in a rerun election.

Opinion polls predict a close race when Israel goes to the polls on Tuesday, five months after an inconclusive election in which Netanyahu declared himself the winner but failed to put together a coalition government.

“A Likud victory is possible but it’s hanging by a thread,” said Abraham Diskin, political science professor at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University, referring to Netanyahu’s right-wing party.

