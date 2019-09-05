Biden: 'Details are irrelevant'

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) On a Wednesday night appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden again claimed that recent errors made in a speech about his involvement with a war hero were simply not relevant to the point he was trying to make. "Those details are irrelevant," the former vice president said of the myriad errors he made during the retelling of a story in which he honored a war hero. "The point I was making was relevant."

This most recent defense was in light of a week of criticism Biden, 76, faced after the Washington Post debunked nearly every major detail of a story he told about a military service member who refused accolade after retrieving the remains of a fellow soldier.

Biden reportedly told a gathering of supporters in New Hampshire a version of the story that misrepresented the location, the date, the military branch, the award, and Biden's own role in the event.

