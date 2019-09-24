SECTIONS
Politics U.S. World
Print

Did Biden implicate Obama in Ukraine quid-pro-quo scandal?

Told them to 'call' president to verify he could withhold money

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2019 at 3:52pm
Print

(PJ Media) Barack Obama has not been shy when it comes to criticizing his successor, but he's been MIA when it comes to defending his former vice president, Joe Biden. He was conspicuously silent when Joe Biden faced allegations of racism for his past opposition to busing and working with segregationist Democrats. Biden clearly survived the temporary controversy because, I suspect, most people deep down recognize that Biden is not a racist.

But this Ukraine business is another matter entirely. Obama could be out there contradicting allegations of impropriety—in fact, he should be because his own vice president has been accused of a quid pro quo. Obama may want to be neutral in the 2020 Democratic primary, but his administration has a fresh quid pro quo allegation and Obama remains tight-lipped about it.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







China killing religious, ethnic minorities, harvesting organs
S&P 500 drops most in month on Trump-impeachment concerns
Did Biden implicate Obama in Ukraine quid-pro-quo scandal?
Court says EU's law doesn't apply worldwide
Media claims Trump ordered Ukraine aid frozen
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×