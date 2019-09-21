Biden says he will beat Trump 'like a drum'

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Biden's numerous gaffes and awkward moments have cost him, as he has been steadily slipping in the polls.

When asked about President Trump speaking to Ukrainian leaders in July and allegedly suggesting that they investigate the dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter, in their country, Biden went off.

“Trump’s doing this because he knows I’ll beat him like a drum, and he’s using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me,” he told reporters.

