The big list of what Democrats can't tolerate

For anyone who was glued to CNN Wednesday night, watching some seven hours of Democratic diatribes about global warming, this will be old news.

But for everyone else, Tom Elliott of Grabien News has created a two-minute excerpt listing all the things the candidates want to take away from Americans.

Red meat.

Offshore drilling.

Light bulbs.

Gas engines.

Population growth.

Fracking.

Nuclear power plants.

Coal plants.

Factory farming.

And those other threats that they will force Americans to "transition" away from.

See the video:

SUPERCUT — Dems’ global warming solution: Ban straws, red meat, gas-powered cars, incandescent bulbs, nuclear energy, fracking, natural gas exports, off-shore drilling, factory farming, and … “carbon" #CNNClimateTownHall pic.twitter.com/LFvJXfD7c3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 5, 2019

The editors at Twitchy, who monitor news via Twitter, pointed out, "They just had to not be crazy."

Twitter user Brad Sutton stated: "From the people that think we could have stopped Dorian. Spend 5 minutes thinking about what carbon free means and you can never vote for any of these people. Either they are idiots or they are counting on the fact that you are an idiot."

From Clay Staggs: "Astounding. These people are absolutely terrifying. There is no area of anyone's life that they will not micromanage and ban, given power."

Tweeters Digest wrote, "How about we make it really simply & ban anybody that mentions banning anything?"

Another Twitter user brought the argument to a focal point: "Don't you realize: everything possible, impossible and imaginary, causes catastrophic climate change/global warming."

Another discussion focused on Bernie Sanders comment that "you can get electricity from a light bulb."

Said John Atkison: "Maybe you could use the energy from the solar panel to power the light bulb. Perpetual motion energy generation, why haven't we don’t this before? Oh, yeah, now I remember, it's impossible."