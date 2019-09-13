Bill Maher condemns far left as 'cancer' on Democrat Party

(Newsbusters) Appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, liberal comedian Bill Maher actually hammered the Democratic Party for moving too far left and warned that 2020 candidates were jeopardizing their chances of defeating President Trump. He also declared that “America has been choking on political correctness.”

During the taped interview, host Joe Scarborough fretted: “I sat through the last debate screaming at the television set, as one Democratic candidate after another suggested that Barack Obama was too conservative on health care and immigration. How maddening is that to you, that they’re having this race to the far left?”

