Bitter in the Bahamas: Cat 5 monster hurricane hits

(FOX NEWS) — A menacing Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northern Bahamas midday Sunday after strengthening to a “catastrophic” Category 5 storm — packing winds of 185 mph and the threat of torrential rain that could last for days as millions in the U.S. along the Southeast coast from Florida to North Carolina are keeping an eye on where the storm may head next.

The National Hurricane Center as of 12:45 p.m. Sunday reported the center of the Category 5 storm made landfall at 12:40 p.m. in Elbow Cay and was located around 5 miles east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas, moving west at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

“This is a life-threatening situation. Residents there should take immediate shelter,” the NHC said. Do not venture into the eye if it passes over your location.”