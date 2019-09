(CBC NEWS) The only thing a curious black bear in Port Moody, B.C., couldn’t figure out early Friday morning was how it would unlock the door of an SUV after it had managed to open it and climb inside, said police.

Just after midnight Friday, a homeowner in the 1300-block of Ioco Road was alerted to the incident by a car alarm going off, said Sgt. Rob Degoey.

But when the homeowner went outside to turn it off, what they found was a bit more than what they felt they could safely handle.