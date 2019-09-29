Blasphemous? Some Christians reject Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King'

(NEW YORK POST) -- Kanye West may have come to Jesus — but some Christians aren’t buying the born-again “Yeezus.”

On the eve of West’s new gospel album “Jesus Is King,” which is expected to drop in one form or another this weekend following his latest “Sunday Service” performance, the online Christian community has revived its sermon against the 42-year-old rapper’s co-opting of their culture.

Hundreds of hellfire-haters are firing up the Twitterverse — but the controversy about West’s invocation of religious imagery in his work has been around since the early 2000s, critic and self-proclaimed Christian Charlene Kaleina, of Connecticut, tells The Post.

