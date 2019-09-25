Boy, 11, drove 3 hours alone to meet man he met on Snapchat

(WCSC) Charleston police say an 11-year-old boy has been reunited with his family after he drove three hours by himself to try and meet up with a man he met on Snapchat.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, the boy pulled up next to Charleston Officer Christopher Braun in his police cruiser and Braun realized the child was the only person in the car.

The boy told Braun that he had just driven three hours from the Simpsonville area and was lost, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.

