Broadway's original 'Jesus Christ Superstar' dies at 68

(DEADLINE) Jeff Fenholt, who played the title role in the original Broadway production and tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical Jesus Christ Superstar and later became a TV evangelist, died Tuesday. He was 68 and apparently ailing, and though his son and friends in the faith community confirmed his death, details were scarce.

“Yesterday, my dad – Jeff Fenholt – went home to be with the Lord,” wrote son Tristan Fenholt on Facebook. “Like all of us, he was not a perfect man, but he knew the perfect Savior (Jesus), and loved to share the gospel with as many people as possible. His music and ministry literally touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. He truly loved the Lord… and still does. I love you and miss you, Dad!”

Read the full story ›