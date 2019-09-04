SECTIONS
Businesses owned by Trump supporters being 'listed'

'People have right to know where their money is going'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2019 at 9:40am
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local social media is abuzz over efforts in Pittsburgh to identify and boycott businesses owned by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I think it’s important because people have a right to know where their money is going,” Pittsburgh blogger Brian Broome told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Tuesday.

In a recent Facebook post, a page identified only as “Ban Kenny Chesney from Pittsburgh” says there’s a list of almost 100 local businesses owned by Trump supporters which will soon be disclosed on a new website.

Read the full story ›

